War Update: 186 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, One-Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this in an update on Facebook regarding the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, September 27.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 67 airstrikes, launching one missile and dropping 142 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,953 shelling attacks, including 135 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 5,924 kamikaze drones.

Russian aircraft also struck the area of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

In response, Ukrainian aircraft, missile and artillery forces struck six areas of Russian troop, weapons, and equipment concentration, as well as one artillery system and one command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, ten combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched ten airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and carried out 208 shelling attacks, including 12 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and towards Doroshivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, four clashes were recorded. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and towards Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 20 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Stavky.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six clashes were recorded as Russian forces attempted to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, 21 attacks occurred near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 62 Russian assaults near Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Dachne, and towards Pokrovsk, Balahan, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 27 attacks were recorded near Piddubne, Novoselivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Komyshuvakha, Kalynivske, and towards Novohryhorivka and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attempts to advance near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, two enemy attacks were successfully repelled near Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops launched four unsuccessful assaults towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive group formations were observed.