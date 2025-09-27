Uzbekistan Seeks To Cement Stronger Cooperation With Turkmenistan
Mirziyoyev noted that Turkmenistan has successfully implemented its own model of national development in recent years while preserving social unity, cultural heritage, and traditions.
He emphasized that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, founded on friendship, mutual respect, and good neighborliness, will continue to deepen. The Uzbek leader expressed confidence that upcoming high-level meetings will give new momentum to both bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation.
In conclusion, Mirziyoyev wished President Berdimuhamedov good health and success in his state duties, and the people of Turkmenistan peace, well-being, and prosperity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment