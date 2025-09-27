Uzbekistan Seeks To Cement Stronger Cooperation With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory message to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen president's office.

Mirziyoyev noted that Turkmenistan has successfully implemented its own model of national development in recent years while preserving social unity, cultural heritage, and traditions.

He emphasized that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, founded on friendship, mutual respect, and good neighborliness, will continue to deepen. The Uzbek leader expressed confidence that upcoming high-level meetings will give new momentum to both bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation.

In conclusion, Mirziyoyev wished President Berdimuhamedov good health and success in his state duties, and the people of Turkmenistan peace, well-being, and prosperity.