Iran Pulls Plug On“European Trio” Ambassadors Amid Sanctions Dispute

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has recalled its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the UK for consultations in Tehran following the activation of the“Snapback” mechanism, which reinstates United Nations (UN) Security Council sanctions against the country, Trend reports via Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry stated that the European parties misused the dispute resolution mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Last night, the United Nations (UN) Security Council convened to discuss the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China, which aimed to extend the mandate of Resolution 2231 and block the activation of the“Snapback” mechanism. The draft received 4 votes in favor, 9 against, and 2 abstentions. As a result, starting September 27, UN Security Council sanctions against Iran have been reinstated.

Iran has stated that it will respond to the reactivation of the “Snapback” mechanism.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party's violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.