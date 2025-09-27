Azerbaijani Oil Increases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $1.33, or 1.84 percent, on September 26 from the previous level to $73.76 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $1.35, or 1.90 percent, to $72.24 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $1.04, or 1.79 percent, to $59.17 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a growth of $1.39, or 1.97 percent, to $71.93 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.