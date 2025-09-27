UN Security Council Rejects Efforts To Delay Sanctions On Iran

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Security Council rejected Friday a last-ditch effort to delay the reimposing of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. The Council's decision came a day before Tehran's deadline, after Western countries announced that weeks of meetings with Iranian officials had not yielded "tangible" progress toward an agreement.

The decision also comes a day before the so-called snapback mechanism, under which international sanctions on Iran would be restored as stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, is due to take effect.

Russia and China sought to delay the reimposing of UN sanctions on Iran in the 15-member UN Security Council, after only four countries voted in favor of the draft resolution they submitted, nine voted against, and two abstained.

For its part, Iran warned that if the trigger mechanism is activated, it will end its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Last Friday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution to extend the suspension of international sanctions on Iran.

UN Security Council rejected delay sanctions