Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch

Solstice Finance , the synthetic stablecoin and yield generating protocol, today announces strategic collaboration with Chainlink , Ceffu , Copper , and Arcanum designed to strengthen Solstice's infrastructure, cross-chain compatibilities, settlement opportunities, and market reach. This builds on top of their staking operation with $1B in assets staked with Solstice's 9,000+ validators already.

As Solstice nears its official launch, this collaboration sits at a critical point in Solstice's mission to build a widely used, trusted, and transparent stablecoin ecosystem.

Colin Cunningham, Global Head of Tokenized Asset Sales at Chainlink Labs said,“We're excited to support Solstice in bringing greater transparency and institutional-grade interoperability to the stablecoin ecosystem. By integrating Chainlink Data Streams and CCIP to enable cross-chain interoperability while exploring Chainlink Proof of Reserve, Solstice ensures the highest level of interoperability, security, and transparency across markets.”

Solstice continues to gain traction among DeFi and institutional verticals with a growing network of partners across DeFi to reinforce its position as an upcoming leader within the stablecoin market. Here's how these partners fit in:



Chainlink is the official oracle infrastructure for Solstice, providing secure, time-tested services: the Chainlink interoperability standard via Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to unlock institutional-grade interoperability for USX to ensure no vendor lock-in, and enable zero-slippage cross-chain transactions and Data Streams for sub-second, to power low-cost settlement. By leveraging Chainlink's battle-tested infrastructure, Solstice can offer users secure interoperability, faster execution, and enhanced functionality across its token ecosystem. Looking ahead, Solstice plans to leverage Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enable transparent collateral verification for USX.

Ceffu will enable off-exchange settlement for Binance via their flagship product MirrorX, minimizing counterparty risk and enhancing institutional security.

Copper will support off-exchange settlements on centralized exchanges (CEXs) to offer a wider range of efficient settlement options for institutional investors. Arcanum will help Solstice meet the needs of crypto-native and institutional investors through token design and economics, as well as cohesive go-to-market strategies.

USX, Solstice's flagship stablecoin and yield protocol will be live in September 2025. For continued updates, follow @solsticefi on X and visit solstice.finance

About Solstice

Solstice is a decentralised finance protocol developed by Solstice Labs AG, a Deus X Enterprise company, in partnership with the Solstice Foundation. Collectively they are reimagining asset management for the onchain era. Solstice's Protocol leverages a licenced approved manager and fund to offer institutional-grade access to DeFi and TradFi investors. Key products include USX, a Solana-native stablecoin alongside Solstice's YieldVault, a democratized yield-bearing protocol that allows participants to access institutional-grade delta-neutral yields.

Bolstering the group's crypto credentials, Solstice Labs AG also operates Solstice Staking AG, one of the most trusted infrastructure providers in the industry, securing over $1 billion in assets across 9,000+ validator nodes.

Users can learn more at

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Users can learn more at chain.link .

About Ceffu

Ceffu is a compliant, institutional-grade custody platform offering custody and liquidity solutions that are ISO 27001 & 27701 certified and SOC2 Type 1 & Type 2 attested. Their multi-party computation (MPC) technology, combined with customizable multi-signature approval schemes, provide bespoke solutions for safely storing and managing digital assets.

Users can lean more at