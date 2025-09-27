Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 27
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 27
|
Rial on September 25
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
561,694
|
582,594
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
752,706
|
783,370
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
703,439
|
732,661
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,618
|
61,940
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,290
|
58,568
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
87,966
|
91,647
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,335
|
6,565
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
152,946
|
158,637
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,837,679
|
1,907,812
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
187,361
|
205,683
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
375,636
|
391,712
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
72,196
|
74,898
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,460,354
|
1,514,392
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
402,728
|
419,270
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
323,974
|
338,659
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,350
|
33,591
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,511
|
14,053
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,731
|
6,959
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
154,312
|
160,053
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
42,851
|
44,456
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
43
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
367,590
|
383,663
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
149,785
|
155,358
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,493,867
|
1,549,452
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
434,649
|
452,003
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
461,384
|
478,485
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,572
|
19,246
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
268
|
278
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
395,749
|
410,123
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
103,909
|
107,580
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,740
|
81,690
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,743,488
|
1,815,195
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
133,036
|
138,392
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
398,239
|
414,683
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
792,234
|
821,712
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
656,625
|
684,063
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
102,937
|
107,412
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
207,523
|
214,593
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,627
|
34,864
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,342
|
8,444
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
165,930
|
172,111
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
330,404
|
342,702
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
966,203
|
1,010,420
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
59,917
|
62,147
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
160,650
|
166,462
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,280
|
3,444
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,492 rials and $1 costs 719,834 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,629 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,578 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment