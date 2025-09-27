Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 27

2025-09-27 03:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 27, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to September 25.

The official rate for $1 is 561,694 rials, while one euro is valued at 656,625 rials. On September 25, the euro was priced at 684,063 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 27

Rial on September 25

1 US dollar

USD

561,694

582,594

1 British pound

GBP

752,706

783,370

1 Swiss franc

CHF

703,439

732,661

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,618

61,940

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,290

58,568

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,966

91,647

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,335

6,565

1 UAE Dirham

AED

152,946

158,637

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,837,679

1,907,812

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

187,361

205,683

100 Japanese yen

JPY

375,636

391,712

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,196

74,898

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,460,354

1,514,392

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

402,728

419,270

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

323,974

338,659

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,350

33,591

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,511

14,053

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,731

6,959

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,312

160,053

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,851

44,456

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,590

383,663

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,785

155,358

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,493,867

1,549,452

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

434,649

452,003

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

461,384

478,485

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,572

19,246

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

395,749

410,123

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,909

107,580

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,740

81,690

100 Thai baht

THB

1,743,488

1,815,195

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,036

138,392

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

398,239

414,683

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

792,234

821,712

1 euro

EUR

656,625

684,063

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

102,937

107,412

1 Georgian lari

GEL

207,523

214,593

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,627

34,864

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,342

8,444

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

165,930

172,111

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

330,404

342,702

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

966,203

1,010,420

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

59,917

62,147

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,650

166,462

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,280

3,444

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,492 rials and $1 costs 719,834 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,629 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,578 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

