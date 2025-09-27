Uzbekistan And Mongolian Company Explore New Horizons In Industry, Energy, And Finance
The meeting underlined that strengthening business ties and joint initiatives will open up new opportunities for attracting investment and introducing advanced technologies.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in strategic sectors such as industry, energy, telecommunications, and finance, and confirmed their commitment to continue dialogue and develop concrete initiatives to boost mutual interest and ensure sustainable growth.
MCS Investment, one of Mongolia's largest conglomerates, operates across a wide range of industries and plays a significant role in the national economy. The company is actively involved in international projects and is steadily expanding its presence in foreign markets, including Uzbekistan.
