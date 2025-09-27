Uzbekistan And Mongolian Company Explore New Horizons In Industry, Energy, And Finance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov held talks with Ganbyamba Myagmarjav, Chief Executive Officer of MCS Investment, to review the current state of cooperation and explore promising directions for future partnership, Trend reports.

The meeting underlined that strengthening business ties and joint initiatives will open up new opportunities for attracting investment and introducing advanced technologies.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in strategic sectors such as industry, energy, telecommunications, and finance, and confirmed their commitment to continue dialogue and develop concrete initiatives to boost mutual interest and ensure sustainable growth.

MCS Investment, one of Mongolia's largest conglomerates, operates across a wide range of industries and plays a significant role in the national economy. The company is actively involved in international projects and is steadily expanding its presence in foreign markets, including Uzbekistan.