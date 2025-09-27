Russian Drones Attack Railway Infrastructure In Odesa Region Overnight

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Telegram .

"Last night, Russian drones targeted railway infrastructure in the Odesa region, causing damage. Fortunately, no railway workers or passengers were injured. Thanks to prompt action, all passenger trains were stopped at a safe distance from the impact sites," the statement said.

Train traffic has already been restored. Ukrzaliznytsia said it was making every effort to minimize schedule delays.

In the early hours of Saturday, September 27, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, leaving nearly 9,000 subscribers without electricity. By 04:00, energy workers had restored power to 95% of residents.

