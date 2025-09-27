World Para Athletics C'ships: Deepthi Jeevanji Qualifies For Women's 400M T20
The 22-year-old Telangana born athlete secured the first position in the second heat of Round 1 of the Women's 400m T20 event. She took 58.35 seconds which is her season's best performance.
In Heat 1, Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina of Venezuela secured the first position with the timing of 57.10 seconds. This is also her season best performance.
The current world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey came second in Heat 1 and qualified for the medal round. She completed her race in 57.88 seconds which was relatively less than her world record of 54.96 seconds which she secured in the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine (58.01 sec) came third in the first Heat, whereas, Diana Vivenes of Dominican Republic (59.41 sec) and Telaya Blacksmith of Australia (1.00.10 sec) came second and third respectively in the second heat.
According to the qualification rule, first 3 from each heat will qualify for the medal round. And the next two fastest will also advance to the finals.
So, Mayerli Minda of Ecuador (58.98 sec) and Carina Paim of Portugal (59.61 sec) will also compete with the above qualified players for the medal in the final round. The final of the Women's 400m T20 event will start at 07:23 pm IST approximately.
