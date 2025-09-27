Priyanka Chopra OPENS Up About Her FIRST Love Story: Here's What Happened

Priyanka Chopra is a popular actress not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She is married and living a happy life with Nick Jonas. Do you know at what age Priyanka Chopra first fell in love? Read her interesting school-time love story

Priyanka Chopra shared the story of her childhood love in her memoir 'Unfinished'. She wrote that she was in the 9th grade when she fell in love with a boy from the 10th grade. Priyanka didn't reveal the boy's real name but referred to him as Bob.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Our romance mostly involved him standing outside my classroom. Out of the teachers' sight, but in mine. We both waited for the class to end. He would wave at me and make funny faces." According to Priyanka, their relationship reached a point where they would even walk hand-in-hand in the school hallways. Priyanka writes, "He would write me notes in his beautiful and careful handwriting. One day, he took off his gold chain and put it around my neck, and I thought, 'Oh my God! We're getting married.'"

According to Priyanka Chopra, this was when she lived with her aunt Kiran in New York, where there were many strict rules, including a ban on dating. Kiran kept an eye on her activities to make sure her niece wasn't getting into trouble. According to Priyanka, she was 14 at the time. She says her aunt was not only a good engineer but also a fantastic spy.

According to Priyanka Chopra, she used various tricks to fool her aunt. For instance, Bob would have his sister call Priyanka's aunt's house so the aunt would let her talk, thinking it was a girl. But somehow, her aunt got suspicious and one evening picked up the other landline extension. After that, her phone calls with Bob stopped. However, Priyanka didn't give up. She says she then started leaving the house on the pretext of sex education classes.

Priyanka Chopra wrote that in the morning she would attend sex education class, and then her boyfriend would pick her up in his car. He would drop her at the bus stop near her apartment, and she would pretend to get off the bus and go home. But her aunt got suspicious again and one day secretly waited for her in the class parking lot. Priyanka got into Bob's car, got off at her bus stop, and then saw her aunt following her. After that, their car meetups also stopped.

Priyanka wrote further in the book that one day when her aunt wasn't home, she invited Bob over. They were sitting on the sofa, holding hands, and flipping between BET and MTV because good music was on. When the song 'I'll Make Love to You' played, Bob turned to her. She turned to Bob, and her life's first kiss was about to happen when she saw her aunt coming up the stairs through the window. She panicked. Her aunt usually came home at 4 PM, but that day she arrived at 2 PM.

Priyanka Chopra wrote that her aunt's apartment was on the third floor with only one entrance. She couldn't get her boyfriend out. So, she hid him in the closet and sat down with a biology book, pretending to study. But her aunt suddenly stood before her, angrily demanding she open the closet. She refused a lot, but it was no use. Trembling, Priyanka opened the closet, and her secret was out.

According to Priyanka Chopra, her aunt immediately called her mother, Madhu Chopra, in India and told her the whole story. It was midnight in India. Her mom just said, 'Why did you do that? You were bound to get caught? I can imagine her glaring even from halfway across the world.' In the end, Priyanka thanked her aunt Kiran and uncle Amitabh for setting her on the path she walks today with their strict rules.