Galaxy Payroll Group Supports Employers Amid U.S. H-1B Policy Changes

HONG KONG, Sep 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The recent Presidential Proclamation from the White House, instituting a substantial one-time fee of US$100,000 for new H-1B visa holders entering the United States, has created uncertainty for employers and professionals navigating the global talent market. While the policy aims to incentivize domestic hiring, it also accelerates the need for cost-effective and compliant international workforce solutions. Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (Nasdaq: GLXG) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a leading global payroll provider in the Asia-Pacific region, is committed to helping companies navigate these changes with its specialized suite of services.

Rising Demand for EOR and International Payroll Services

The new regulation significantly increases the cost and complexity of relocating international talent to the U.S. In response, multinational corporations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups with limited budgets, are expected to seek alternative deployment models to maintain access to a global talent pool without incurring prohibitive expenses.

To circumvent the hefty fee and intricate visa processes, businesses are increasingly likely to adopt remote hiring models, engaging talent directly in their home countries. This shift drives demand for Employer of Record (EOR) and international payroll outsourcing services, which allow companies to legally employ staff abroad without establishing a local entity.

"This policy has created challenges for employers and workers alike," said Mr. Wai Hong Lao, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our expertise in payroll outsourcing and employment services across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Mainland China in the Asia-Pacific region positions us to help companies navigate these changes and ensure full compliance with local regulations."

Enhanced Capabilities with Stablecoin Settlements

Galaxy Payroll Group has further enhanced its service offerings by supporting payroll settlements in stablecoins. This innovative payment method provides companies with a more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective solution for managing cross-border payroll, especially for remote employees. By leveraging stablecoins, Galaxy Payroll Group helps companies reduce the risks associated with currency fluctuations and streamline their international payroll processes.

Accelerated Adoption of Integrated Payroll Technology

As companies build more distributed teams, the need for streamlined, transparent, and efficient cross-border payroll management becomes critical. Galaxy Payroll Group's focused technological solutions are designed to simplify multi-jurisdiction payroll processing, tax calculations, and compliance reporting within its operational regions. This capability aligns perfectly with the growing need to manage dispersed teams effectively, making integrated payroll technology a necessity rather than a luxury.

Broad Market Opportunity for All U.S. Employers

The new policy presents significant challenges for companies of all sizes, from SMEs to large multinational corporations like Microsoft, which employ a large number of H-1B visa holders. Galaxy Payroll Group's comprehensive suite of services, including EOR, international payroll outsourcing, and stablecoin settlements, offers scalable and flexible solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. By leveraging these services, companies can continue to access skilled professionals globally, ensuring they remain competitive in the international talent market.

"Our services are designed to support companies across the spectrum, from SMEs to large multinational corporations," Mr. Lao noted. "By leveraging our EOR and payroll services, these companies can continue to access skilled professionals globally, ensuring they remain competitive in the international talent market."

Galaxy Payroll Group is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for efficient, compliant, and cost-effective international workforce management solutions. With its specialized suite of services, including support for stablecoin settlements, Galaxy Payroll Group provides a comprehensive and flexible solution to help companies navigate the complex global employment landscape. Galaxy Payroll Group remains committed to providing innovative and compliant solutions to support companies in their global talent management strategies.

About Galaxy Payroll Group Limited

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited is a leading payroll outsourcing service provider based in Hong Kong. The company specializes in delivering HR and payroll solutions to multinational companies across various industries. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, GLXG operates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and the PRC, offering payroll outsourcing, employment services, and consultancy to businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit Galaxy Payroll Group's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations.

