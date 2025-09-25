CRA Begins Receiving Consumer Complaints For Postal Services Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has announced the launch of a service dedicated to receiving and resolving consumer complaints in Qatar's postal services sector. This service is based on the provisions of Law (No. 15) of 2023 on RegulatingPostal Services, the Consumer Protection Policy for the Postal Sector, and the Postal Consumer Protection Regulation.

The service enables consumers to submit complaints directly to CRA if a licensed postal Service Provider fails to provide a satisfactory resolution, or if a complaint is rejected without valid justification. According to the Postal Consumer Protection Regulation, licensed Service Providers are mandated to follow specific procedures to resolve complaints within a maximum of ten working days. For consumers with disabilities registered with the Qatar Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Needs, the resolution period must not exceed eight working days. If no response is received within the set periods, consumers may escalate the complaint to CRA, which will review the complaint and take the appropriate decision through a regulatory process that ensures fairness and transparency.

Amel Salem Al-Hanawi, Director of Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, said:“The introduction of the postal complaints service marks a significant regulatory milestone and a pivotal step within the roadmap set by CRA to regulate the postal services sector. It reflects CRA's commitment to activating its regulatory instruments to protect consumers, enhance transparency and service quality, and foster a fair and competitive environment.” She added:“This historic step aligns with CRA's strategy to develop an effective regulatory environment that promotes quality and compliance, supports digital transformation and economic diversification in line with QNV 2030.”

