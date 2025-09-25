Immuneering Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock And Concurrent $25 Million Private Placement Of Class A Common Stock To Sanofi
Immuneering intends to use the net proceeds of the public offering and the private placement to advance the preclinical and clinical development of its product candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Leerink Partners and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as the joint bookrunners for the public offering and as placement agents in connection with the private placement.
The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Immuneering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the"SEC") on August 13, 2025 and declared effective by the SEC on August 20, 2025.
The shares being sold in the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the consummation of and the terms of the public offering and the private placement, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the public offering and the private placement and the anticipated gross proceeds from the public offering and the private placement. Statements using words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“may”,“will” and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with general economic and market conditions and the other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the offering, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Media Contact:
Carson Creehan
817-412-1096
...
Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
619-916-7620
...
