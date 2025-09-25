India Successfully Tested Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile From Rail Based Mobile Launcher System: Defence Minister Singh
This successful flight test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system has put India in the group of select nations having the capability to develop a canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.
This is part of India's push for self-reliance in its Defence capabilities as has been envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for 'Aatmanirbharta' in every sphere.
Taking to his X handle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the nation and the scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) apart from the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the security forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile.
In a post on his X handle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated,“India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system.
“This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.
“The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows the User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.
“Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.”
