Death Toll from Floods Rises to Seventy-two in Mexico
(MENAFN) Mexican officials revised the fatality count to 72 on Friday, with 48 individuals still unaccounted for, after catastrophic flooding ravaged areas in the eastern and central regions of the country last week.
The eastern coastal state of Veracruz remains the hardest hit, confirming 32 deaths and several localities left in devastation. Neighboring Hidalgo has the second-highest death toll, with 21 confirmed casualties.
The state of Puebla reported 18 deaths, while Querétaro recorded one fatality.
Positioned along the Gulf of Mexico, Veracruz is particularly vulnerable to natural catastrophes. As stated by Gov. Rocío Nahle, “three municipalities and 37 communities” in the region remain isolated due to the damage.
To assist displaced residents, fifty provisional shelters have been established in the northern part of Veracruz, currently accommodating 4,768 individuals.
Government agencies have also provided 58,288 emergency supply packages to affected zones.
However, Hidalgo faces the greatest number of disconnected communities, with 77 still unreachable.
While 288 localities had lost communication as of Monday, officials have since reestablished contact with 161 of them.
Across the five impacted states, over 375 pieces of heavy machinery and around 4,500 personnel have been mobilized, alongside military and naval forces.
In total, close to 9,000 individuals are engaged in disaster response and rebuilding operations, backed by nearly 1,000 machines.
President Claudia Sheinbaum is anticipated to tour the flood-stricken zones this weekend, excluding San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, which she stated are “no longer in a state of emergency.”
