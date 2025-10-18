Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Urges Ukraine, Russia To 'Stop Where They Are,' Make A Deal

Trump Urges Ukraine, Russia To 'Stop Where They Are,' Make A Deal


2025-10-18 12:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trump said this in a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a deal!" he wrote.

Read also: Ceasefire, security guarantees: Zelensky names key topics for talks with Trump

According to him, enough blood has been shed, "with property lines being defined by war and guts."

"They should stop where they are. Let both claim victory, let history decide! They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide," Trump said.

He noted that thousands of people are dying every week.

"No more, go home to your families in peace!" Trump said.

