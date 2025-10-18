403
ChatGPT Mobile App Growth Falters as Daily User Numbers Plateau
(MENAFN) TechCrunch reported Friday that growth in daily active users (DAUs) of the ChatGPT mobile app has begun to plateau globally over the past month, citing new data from third-party analytics firm Apptopia.
According to the report, while October is only halfway through, worldwide downloads of the app are projected to decline by 8.1% month over month.
Apptopia noted that the rate of new user acquisition—measured through monthly percentage changes in global downloads—began to decelerate after April, indicating that the app's broader momentum may be cooling.
In the U.S. market, user activity has notably dropped. The average time spent per DAU has fallen 22.5% since July, and average sessions per user have declined by 20.7%.
Despite these signs of slowing growth and engagement, the app remains a top performer globally. "Despite the slowdown, ChatGPT's mobile app continues to perform strongly in absolute terms, adding millions of new installations worldwide each day," TechCrunch said, citing Apptopia’s analysis.
