Ukrainian State School May Open In Bratislava - Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this during joint statements to the media with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, we indeed touched upon a topic that is extremely important both for us and for Slovakia - the preservation of our identity. And I believe this topic truly deserves special attention. The fact that we confirmed our determination to open a Ukrainian state school in Bratislava will make a significant contribution to supporting Ukrainian children in Slovakia - children who have found refuge in your hospitable country from the Russian aggressor and who will not lose their connection with their homeland,” she said.

Svyrydenko noted that the Ukrainian side wants Ukrainians to eventually return home and take part in recovery and reconstruction efforts. She added that Ukraine invites Slovak enterprises and companies to participate in rebuilding the country.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, October 17, Ukrainian-Slovak intergovernmental consultations were held in the Slovak city of Košice. The agenda included issues of energy resilience and defense cooperation. The Prime Minister of Ukraine also proposed opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia.

Photo: Telegram / Yulia Svyrydenko