Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian State School May Open In Bratislava - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian State School May Open In Bratislava - Svyrydenko


2025-10-18 12:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this during joint statements to the media with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, we indeed touched upon a topic that is extremely important both for us and for Slovakia - the preservation of our identity. And I believe this topic truly deserves special attention. The fact that we confirmed our determination to open a Ukrainian state school in Bratislava will make a significant contribution to supporting Ukrainian children in Slovakia - children who have found refuge in your hospitable country from the Russian aggressor and who will not lose their connection with their homeland,” she said.

Svyrydenko noted that the Ukrainian side wants Ukrainians to eventually return home and take part in recovery and reconstruction efforts. She added that Ukraine invites Slovak enterprises and companies to participate in rebuilding the country.

Read also: Svyrydenko calls on Fico to support Ukraine's reparations loan

As reported by Ukrinform, today, October 17, Ukrainian-Slovak intergovernmental consultations were held in the Slovak city of Košice. The agenda included issues of energy resilience and defense cooperation. The Prime Minister of Ukraine also proposed opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia.

Photo: Telegram / Yulia Svyrydenko

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110213465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search