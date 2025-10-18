403
S. Africa, Turkey makes ‘ideal foundation’ for industrial revolution
(MENAFN) South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile emphasized on Friday that the collaboration between South Africa and Türkiye lays an “ideal foundation” for advancing the fourth industrial revolution.
Speaking at the fifth Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum (TABEF), Mashatile highlighted that Türkiye’s advanced manufacturing expertise, when combined with South Africa’s infrastructure and youthful, skilled labor force, creates a powerful base for cooperation in this new era of technology.
He described the two nations as “natural partners” and noted that both are influential industrial players on the African continent, boasting diverse economies and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.
During the first South Africa-Türkiye Binational Commission held in Ankara, a new Memorandum of Understanding was signed aimed at enhancing South Africa’s special economic zones, attracting more investment, and expanding export channels.
“Our Energy Action Plan continues to attract investment in renewable energy, battery storage and green hydrogen. All of these areas offer immense opportunities for Turkish collaboration and core manufacturing,” Mashatile pointed out.
He stressed that the partnership is not solely economic but also developmental, focusing on empowering people, strengthening industries, and fostering a future built on prosperity and justice.
To unlock the full potential of this partnership, South Africa is streamlining regulations, increasing industrial incentives, and expanding special economic zones to overcome trade hurdles.
Mashatile also drew attention to the African Continental Free Trade Area, which provides Turkish investors access to a massive market of 1.4 billion people.
“By investing in South Africa, you can gain a foothold, not just in our country, but across the entire African continent. The opportunities are vast, from renewable energy and automotive manufacturers to defense, agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceutical, but also digital innovation,” he said.
He encouraged Turkish companies to collaborate with South African businesses to localize production, invest in key sectors like automotive, healthcare, defense, and agro-processing, and contribute their expertise to enhance industrial capacity and innovation across Africa.
Looking ahead, Mashatile revealed that South African defense firms plan to participate in the Konya Defense Industry Fair in November, showcasing their capabilities and exploring opportunities to integrate into Turkish supply chains.
“Together, South Africa and Türkiye can advance a new development compact, one that is green, digital, and inclusive, uplifting our people and strengthening the bonds of our shared humanity,” he concluded.
