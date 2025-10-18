403
EU sees Trump-Putin meeting as step forward to end Ukraine war
(MENAFN) The European Commission expressed on Friday that it would welcome any potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin if it contributes to establishing a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.
At a Commission news briefing, spokesperson Olof Gill stated, “President (Ursula) von der Leyen welcomes any steps that lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. If the proposed meeting you mentioned serves this purpose, we would welcome it.” He emphasized that the EU’s stance on Ukraine is “long-standing and well known,” adding that “it is long overdue for Russia to stop its senseless and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Though details of the proposed meeting remain unconfirmed, Gill noted that the Commission would view it positively “if it moves things forward in the direction of achieving peace.” When asked if von der Leyen had communicated with Trump on the issue, Gill couldn’t confirm but pointed out that the Commission chief “is in frequent contact with all leaders in the context of our unwavering efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
Another Commission representative, Anita Hipper, reiterated the bloc’s commitment to peace efforts, stating, “We are supporting peace. We're supporting President Trump in his efforts; we want to achieve that. And for this, we want to put also the pressure on Russia.” She added that such pressure would be reflected in the EU’s upcoming 19th sanctions package targeting Moscow.
Regarding whether Putin could attend such a meeting, Hipper clarified that although the Russian president and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are subject to EU asset freezes, they are “not specifically under travel bans.”
On Thursday, the Russian and US leaders engaged in what Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described as a “very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential” phone call lasting nearly two and a half hours. During the conversation, Putin and Trump discussed arranging another in-person summit, agreeing that teams from both sides would immediately start preparations, with Budapest mentioned as a potential location. Their last face-to-face encounter took place in Alaska on August 15.
Separately, EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouini reaffirmed the bloc’s support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid queries about Hungary’s obligations following its decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute. He explained, “The withdrawal will take effect one year after notification of the depository here. Hungary, let us be clear, it has no effect on a state's duty of cooperation in relation to investigations and proceedings that started prior to that date.”
Hungary announced its intention to leave the ICC shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest in early April. The Hungarian parliament passed legislation in May that initiated a year-long process for the country’s exit. The ICC, in its ongoing inquiry into alleged crimes in Ukraine, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023.
