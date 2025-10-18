403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S&P lowers France's credit rating, maintaining stable outlook
(MENAFN) On Friday, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgraded France’s credit rating to “A+/A-1” while maintaining a “stable” outlook.
The international rating agency highlighted that, even though the 2026 budget draft was submitted to parliament this week, significant uncertainty persists regarding France’s public finances. S&P noted that this year’s overall budget deficit is projected at 5.4% of GDP, but warned that efforts to consolidate the budget are likely to progress more slowly than initially expected.
The agency projected that general government gross debt will reach 121% of GDP by 2028, up from 112% at the end of last year. It emphasized that France’s long- and short-term credit ratings have been lowered from “AA-/A-1+” to “A+/A-1."
While S&P had also been expected to update Türkiye’s rating, no changes were made. Previously, on November 1, 2024, the agency raised Türkiye’s long-term sovereign credit rating to BB- from B+, maintaining a stable outlook.
The international rating agency highlighted that, even though the 2026 budget draft was submitted to parliament this week, significant uncertainty persists regarding France’s public finances. S&P noted that this year’s overall budget deficit is projected at 5.4% of GDP, but warned that efforts to consolidate the budget are likely to progress more slowly than initially expected.
The agency projected that general government gross debt will reach 121% of GDP by 2028, up from 112% at the end of last year. It emphasized that France’s long- and short-term credit ratings have been lowered from “AA-/A-1+” to “A+/A-1."
While S&P had also been expected to update Türkiye’s rating, no changes were made. Previously, on November 1, 2024, the agency raised Türkiye’s long-term sovereign credit rating to BB- from B+, maintaining a stable outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment