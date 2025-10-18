QCB Governor Meets Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder
Washington: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met with Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Ted Leonsis, on the margin of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held in Washington DC in the United States of America from October 13 to 18.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.
