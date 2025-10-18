Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Administration Requests Approval for Illinois National Guard Deployment

Trump Administration Requests Approval for Illinois National Guard Deployment


2025-10-18 04:32:35
(MENAFN) The Trump administration formally petitioned the United States Supreme Court on Friday, seeking permission to deploy National Guard forces in the state of Illinois, as reported by various media outlets.

President Trump has already authorized the federalization of 300 members from the Illinois National Guard.

Additionally, over 200 guardsmen from Texas and California have been dispatched to Chicago, where public demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have erupted in recent weeks. Trump previously described the situation in Chicago as a "war zone."

In response, the Trump administration, via the Justice Department, submitted an urgent appeal to the nation's highest judicial authority, requesting a suspension of a prior court ruling that halted the deployment of the National Guard to Chicago.

This city is among several Democratic-governed urban centers where the president has ordered substantial troop deployments.

"This Court should stay the district court’s October 9 injunction in its entirety," wrote Solicitor General D. John Sauer in the administration’s appeal.

"The injunction improperly impinges on the President’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property."

Troops have already been dispatched to cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, DC.

These actions have been strongly opposed by local officials, who argue that President Trump is exceeding his jurisdiction by enforcing law and order with federal forces in response to what they describe as largely minor and peaceful protests directed at ICE and the Justice Department.

MENAFN18102025000045017167ID1110213859

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search