403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia alleges seizing three more settlement in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia declared on Friday that its forces have taken control of three more settlements in eastern Ukraine. According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, troops operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region captured the village of Pryvillia, situated roughly 6 kilometers southwest of Verbove—a village Moscow reported capturing earlier on October 1.
Pryvillia lies close to the administrative boundary dividing the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The statement also indicated that Russian forces secured the villages of Pishchane and Tykhe in the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region. Pishchane is located about 22 kilometers southeast of Kupiansk, a key battleground in Moscow’s ongoing offensive. This week, the regional governor announced mass evacuations from 27 settlements near Kupiansk due to the “worsening security situation.”
Tykhe is positioned approximately 5 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border and about 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has been frequently targeted by Russian airstrikes throughout the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials stated that their forces successfully repelled 13 Russian attacks over the past day near five settlements along the Kupiansk front, including Pishchane. Reports also noted fighting on Thursday near the frontline city of Vovchansk, located just west of Tykhe, as well as near Verbove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Pryvillia lies close to the administrative boundary dividing the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The statement also indicated that Russian forces secured the villages of Pishchane and Tykhe in the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region. Pishchane is located about 22 kilometers southeast of Kupiansk, a key battleground in Moscow’s ongoing offensive. This week, the regional governor announced mass evacuations from 27 settlements near Kupiansk due to the “worsening security situation.”
Tykhe is positioned approximately 5 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border and about 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has been frequently targeted by Russian airstrikes throughout the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials stated that their forces successfully repelled 13 Russian attacks over the past day near five settlements along the Kupiansk front, including Pishchane. Reports also noted fighting on Thursday near the frontline city of Vovchansk, located just west of Tykhe, as well as near Verbove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment