Minister Of Finance Meets Ministers From Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Libya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, HE Ahmed Shide; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Jamshid Kuchkarov; and Minister of Oil and Gas of the State of Libya, HE Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq.

Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, HE Jamshid Kuchkarov

The meetings were held on the margin of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Washington, D.C.

Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Minister of Oil and Gas of the State of Libya, HE Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq

During the meetings, bilateral relations were discussed, areas of joint cooperation were explored, and key economic, investment, and trade developments were discussed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.