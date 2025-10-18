Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Finance Meets Ministers From Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Libya

Minister Of Finance Meets Ministers From Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Libya


2025-10-18 12:38:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, HE Ahmed Shide; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Jamshid Kuchkarov; and Minister of Oil and Gas of the State of Libya, HE Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq.

Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, HE Jamshid Kuchkarov

The meetings were held on the margin of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Washington, D.C.

Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Minister of Oil and Gas of the State of Libya, HE Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq

During the meetings, bilateral relations were discussed, areas of joint cooperation were explored, and key economic, investment, and trade developments were discussed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN18102025000063011010ID1110213556

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search