Minister Of Finance Meets Ministers From Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Libya
Washington: Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, HE Ahmed Shide; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Jamshid Kuchkarov; and Minister of Oil and Gas of the State of Libya, HE Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq.
Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, HE Jamshid Kuchkarov
The meetings were held on the margin of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Washington, D.C.
Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari with Minister of Oil and Gas of the State of Libya, HE Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq
During the meetings, bilateral relations were discussed, areas of joint cooperation were explored, and key economic, investment, and trade developments were discussed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment