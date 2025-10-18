Bigg Boss 19 Farhana Bhatt To Amaal Mallik-Here Are Top 5 Audience Favorites Contestants
The top 5 contestants of 'Bigg Boss 19' include names from Basser Ali to Abhishek Bajaj. These contestants are getting the most hashtags on Twitter, showing how popular they are among fans.
This 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be explosive. Salman Khan will confront the contestants, especially Amaal for throwing Farhana's plate. A Twitter post revealed the top 5.
Basser Ali, seen in 'Bigg Boss 19', is at the top again this week. He received 413.4 lakh counts on Twitter.
'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Abhishek Bajaj is second on this list. He got 384.9 lakh hashtag counts on Twitter.
Farhana Bhatt's name is third on this list. She received 327.8 lakh hashtags on Twitter.
Amaal Mallik secured the fourth position on this list. He received 247.2 lakh counts on Twitter.
People are really liking Gaurav Khanna in 'Bigg Boss 19'. He got 247.2 lakh hashtags on Twitter, placing him fifth. These counts are based on public clicks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment