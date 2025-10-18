Bigg Boss 19 Farhana Bhatt To Amaal Mallik-Here Are Top 5 Audience Favorites Contestants

The top 5 contestants of 'Bigg Boss 19' include names from Basser Ali to Abhishek Bajaj. These contestants are getting the most hashtags on Twitter, showing how popular they are among fans.

This 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be explosive. Salman Khan will confront the contestants, especially Amaal for throwing Farhana's plate. A Twitter post revealed the top 5.

Basser Ali, seen in 'Bigg Boss 19', is at the top again this week. He received 413.4 lakh counts on Twitter.

'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Abhishek Bajaj is second on this list. He got 384.9 lakh hashtag counts on Twitter.

Farhana Bhatt's name is third on this list. She received 327.8 lakh hashtags on Twitter.

Amaal Mallik secured the fourth position on this list. He received 247.2 lakh counts on Twitter.

People are really liking Gaurav Khanna in 'Bigg Boss 19'. He got 247.2 lakh hashtags on Twitter, placing him fifth. These counts are based on public clicks.