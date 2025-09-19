Ambassador Mishra Thanks Ireland For Support Amid Attacks On Indians, Discusses Bilateral Ties
The meeting, which took place on September 18, 2025, was aimed at exploring new avenues for strengthening bilateral relations. The Indian Embassy in Ireland posted about the engagement on X, stating,“Hon'ble Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, H.E. Mr. @JohnLahart TD and Ambassador @AkhileshIFS explore opportunities for strengthening India-Ireland ties.”
During the meeting, Lahart spoke warmly of the Indian community in Ireland, particularly the professionals residing in his constituency. According to an official statement,“Hon'ble Lahart spoke affectionately about Indian community in Ireland including Indian professionals living in his own Parliamentary constituency.”
He also conveyed his commitment to fostering closer bilateral relations, stating that, as the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, he "attaches high priority to further strengthening bilateral ties with India and would be available for further consultations and any assistance that may be required from the Committee.”
Ambassador Mishra expressed deep gratitude for Lahart's sentiments and support. He also acknowledged the solidarity shown by the Irish government and society in the wake of recent incidents involving misdirected attacks on members of the Indian community.
“The powerful and categorical condemnation of incidents of attacks on Indians, by President Dr. Higgins, Deputy Prime Minister Harris, Minister of Justice and Garda Commissioner have sent a much needed message of reassurance and comfort to the community in Ireland as well as their families back in India,” said Ambassador Mishra.
The two dignitaries also discussed the increasing bilateral trade and expanding multi-sectoral engagement between the two countries. Ambassador Mishra highlighted the“robust consultation and coordination between the Indian Embassy in Dublin and the Irish Embassy in New Delhi, headed by outstanding Irish representative Ambassador Kevin Kelly.”
In addition to bilateral matters, both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The meeting concluded on a positive note, reaffirming the shared commitment to deeper cooperation between India and Ireland in the years to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment