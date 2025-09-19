Ambassador Mishra Thanks Ireland For Support Amid Attacks On Indians, Discusses Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Dublin, Sep 20 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation between India and Ireland, the Ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, met with the Hon'ble Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, John Lahart, TD, at the historic Parliament building of Ireland.

The meeting, which took place on September 18, 2025, was aimed at exploring new avenues for strengthening bilateral relations. The Indian Embassy in Ireland posted about the engagement on X, stating,“Hon'ble Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, H.E. Mr. @JohnLahart TD and Ambassador @AkhileshIFS explore opportunities for strengthening India-Ireland ties.”

During the meeting, Lahart spoke warmly of the Indian community in Ireland, particularly the professionals residing in his constituency. According to an official statement,“Hon'ble Lahart spoke affectionately about Indian community in Ireland including Indian professionals living in his own Parliamentary constituency.”

He also conveyed his commitment to fostering closer bilateral relations, stating that, as the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, he "attaches high priority to further strengthening bilateral ties with India and would be available for further consultations and any assistance that may be required from the Committee.”

Ambassador Mishra expressed deep gratitude for Lahart's sentiments and support. He also acknowledged the solidarity shown by the Irish government and society in the wake of recent incidents involving misdirected attacks on members of the Indian community.

“The powerful and categorical condemnation of incidents of attacks on Indians, by President Dr. Higgins, Deputy Prime Minister Harris, Minister of Justice and Garda Commissioner have sent a much needed message of reassurance and comfort to the community in Ireland as well as their families back in India,” said Ambassador Mishra.

The two dignitaries also discussed the increasing bilateral trade and expanding multi-sectoral engagement between the two countries. Ambassador Mishra highlighted the“robust consultation and coordination between the Indian Embassy in Dublin and the Irish Embassy in New Delhi, headed by outstanding Irish representative Ambassador Kevin Kelly.”

In addition to bilateral matters, both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The meeting concluded on a positive note, reaffirming the shared commitment to deeper cooperation between India and Ireland in the years to come.