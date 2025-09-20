Panda House In Qatar Marks Seventh Birthday Of Resident Panda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Panda House, the world's largest panda park and first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, celebrated the seventh birthday of one of its two residents on September 19, 2025.

To celebrate Suhail's birthday, the park prepared a special treat with colourful, tiered cake made of fruits, surrounded by bamboo stalks and leaves, with the photos of the celebration shared by the Ministry of Municipality on its social media platforms.



QF's inaugural QIYADA conference opens – inspiring Qatar's youth to contribute and lead

Inaugural AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup kicks off Saturday in Doha

Britain praises Qatar's role in release of two British citizens detained in Afghanistan Qatar's Abderrahman Samba wins bronze in 400m hurdles

Read Also

Describing the 120,000 sqm state-of-art facility located in Al Khor, the Ministry highlighted it as "a one-of-a-kind experience that connects people with nature, highlights Qatar's commitment to sustainability, and strengthens its place as a global destination - all in line with Qatar National Vision 2030."

The giant pandas - Suhail and Thuraya - were gifted to Qatar by China ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The park welcomes visitors daily from 10am to 3pm. Tickets are priced at QR25 for children and QR50 for adults, and can be booked online through the Oun application.