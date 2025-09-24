Western Digital To Showcase AI-Ready Enterprise Storage Solutions At GITEX Global 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September, 2025, Western Digital confirms its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place October 13–17, 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. At the show, Western Digital will highlight AI-ready storage platforms and high-capacity enterprise HDDs designed to power data-intensive AI storage pipelines at scale.

In joint booths with several ecosystem partners like Redington (H5-A10, Hall 5), QNAP (H24-04, Hall 24), and Asbis Middle East (CC1-22, Concourse 1), the company will showcase its range of high-capacity HDDs and storage platforms that are optimized to meet the region's rigorous demands of modern AI workloads.

Storage solutions built for the AI era:

With today's unprecedented data growth driven by sophisticated AI systems, HDDs play a crucial role, and Western Digital's highest-capacity drives help to maximize storage efficiencies in hyperscale cloud, enterprise and other critical business environments. Utilizing multiple technological innovations, the Western Digital will demonstrate its latest 32TB[i] Ultrastar® DC HC690 SMR HDD, 26TB Ultrastar DC HC590 CMR HDD, and 26TB WD Red® Pro HDD that deliver excellent storage capacity, reliability and cost efficiency for virtually any system at scale.

And as AI workloads continue to grow in complexity, storage needs to keep up with accelerated compute infrastructures. At Gitex Global 2025, Western Digital will be showing its OpenFlex® Data24 NVMe-oFTM platform that extends the high performance of NVMeTM flash over Ethernet fabric to enable low-latency shared storage for scalable, disaggregated AI infrastructures. Only recently, its real-world capabilities have been affirmed by MLPerf® Storage V2 results, validating the EBOF's (Ethernet bunch of flash) ability to deliver high-performance, efficiency, and scalability in a cost-effective solution.

“Western Digital's Ultrastar and OpenFlex storage enclosures, spanning both HDD and Flash, extend the value of disaggregated architecture and provide a foundation for next-generation AI infrastructure, says Jason Strawderman, Senior Director, Business Development, Western Digital Platforms Business.“Purpose-built to balance high performance and cost-efficient capacity at scale, they support every stage of the AI lifecycle, from massive data ingestion and training to fine-tuning and long-term retention. This approach maximizes GPU utilization while minimizing footprint, complexity, and acquisition cost.”

“Across the Middle East, AI programs are scaling from pilots to production, shifting pressure onto IT infrastructures. With data emerging as the new currency in today's digital economy, Western Digital's high-capacity storage and high-performing platform solutions are essential across industries. At Gitex Global 2025, we and our partners will demonstrate, how our storage solutions allow customers to scale their systems economically,” said Owais Mohammed, Regional Lead & Sales Director IMEA at Western Digital.

Visit Western Digital at Gitex Global 2025 for live demos of the company's enterprise storage solutions and learn more about the latest innovations in AI-ready storage infrastructure.

