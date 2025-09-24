CM Yadav Hits Back At MP Cong Chief, Says Party Can't Give Lecture To BJP On Cow Protection

MENAFN - IANS) Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hit back at state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, saying those who stand with cow smugglers and slaughters can't question the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on cow protection.

Yadav alleged that Congress has nothing to do with cow protection, as they have always maintained close relations with cow smugglers. He said that when the government acts against cow smugglers, Congress leaders start crying.

"Earlier, they were abusing Ladli Behna, and now they have started a new fake claim that the BJP government has removed all GST on beef. One should make these 'fools' understand that cow slaughtering is not possible under the BJP government," Yadav said.

Yadav made this remark in response to Jitu Patwari's claim that the BJP government has removed all GST on beef and that India is the largest exporter of the meat banned in most states.

"Situation has changed in Madhya Pradesh after the BJP came to power in 2003-2004. Forget about cow slaughtering; even cow smuggling has been banned. When our government take action against cow smugglers, these people will start crying," Yadav said, addressing a public programme in Balaghat on Wednesday.

During a press conference in Bhopal, Jitu Patwari on Tuesday said, "The BJP govt has imposed a 0 per cent GST on beef. Why is a party that talks about worshipping Mother Cow imposing zero tax on beef? Is this not the BJP's double face?."

“The BJP facilitates the slaughter of cows. And all records of this were broken in the Narendra Modi regime. Where is all this meat coming from? If beef from India is being exported, then where is it coming from when there's a BJP government at the Centre and in the states?" he had said.

Quoting data, Patwari had mentioned, "In the 2024-25 financial year (till October), Indore ranked first with beef exports worth Rs 9,387.60 crore, followed by Dhar with Rs 8,338 crore, Raisen with Rs 4,330.4 crore, Singrauli with Rs 2,402.7 crore, and Sehore with Rs 2,195.8 crore. Dewas exports were worth Rs 2,045.2 crore, Ujjain Rs 1,185.7 crore, Bhind Rs 9,276.6 crore, Bhopal Rs 8,499.9 crore, and Morena Rs 7,746.6 crore."

The remarks drew support from Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai, who echoed Patwari's charge of "double standards."

PCC chief Jitu Patwari has also announced that the Congress party will hold a major protest on September 26 and 27 to expose cow slaughter and export of beef under the BJP regime.