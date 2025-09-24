Over Rs 303Cr Spent To Upgrade Tripura Agri Markets To Boost Farmers' Prosperity: Minister
While inaugurating the newly constructed market building at Barpathari Agri Produce Market in southern Tripura, the Minister said that the present state and Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have taken a series of steps for the benefit of farmers and for giving them due respect.
He said that now farmers are given due respect and are getting the actual price for their products. Tripura currently has 554 agriculture markets, among which 84 are wholesale markets and 21 are agri produce markets, Nath said.
“During the last seven years of the previous Left Front government, they spent Rs 20.26 crore and after we (BJP government) came into power in 2018, we have spent Rs 303 crore in the last seven years. No one can say that they don't have any market. This is what Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas means. The 21 Agri Produce Markets will be brought under the E-NAM platform. Farmers can keep their products in the market and sell them online through the E-market for a proper and actual price. We have to develop more,” said the Minister.
The Agriculture Minister informed that among these 21 markets, around 7 markets have already been brought under the E-platform market and these are in Panisagar, Pabiachara, Kulai, Teiamura, Mohanpur, Sonamura, and Santirbazar.
Work is underway to set up more Agri Produce Markets in Dasda, Barpathari, Kalaynapur, Bachaibari, Champaknagar, Bishalgarh, Jampuijala, Melaghar, Natun Bazar, Ganda Twisa, Chamanu, and Garjee. He said that earlier, farmers were not given due respect, but now farmers are receiving it.
“If we do not have farmers, can we have food?” Nath asked and said farmers are like gods and that is why we are giving respect and importance to farmers.
The minister said that earlier, India was not self-sufficient in food, and the country had to import grains from foreign countries.
But now, India is in second place in paddy production, he said, adding:“We have to export paddy to other countries, and this is possible because of the farmers. Farmers and agriculture are the foundation of the state and the country.”
Earlier, people had not received homes, but after PM Modi came, he said that everyone must get a home.“This is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, along with access to drinking water,” he added.
During the event, Cooperation Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, MLA, Rajnagar, Swapna Majumder, South Tripura District Zilla Sabhadhipati Dipak Datta, and others were present.
