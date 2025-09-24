Qatar Engages In 42Nd ICAO General Assembly In Montreal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Montreal: Qatar is actively engaging in the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), currently underway at the organization's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The assembly runs until October 3 and brings together delegations from 193 countries alongside various regional and international aviation bodies.

Leading Qatar's delegation is Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri. In his opening remarks, Al Hajri expressed Qatar's anticipation of being re-elected to ICAO's Council for a new three-year term, representing Category III member states.

Al Hajri strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatar as a blatant violation of the Gulf state's sovereignty and the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

He emphasized that the attack poses a direct threat to the safety and security of international civil aviation and reaffirmed Qatar's full rights under international law.

Highlighting Qatar's achievements over the past three years on the ICAO Council, Al Hajri noted the country's leadership in chairing several key committees and its active role in shaping resolutions and initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety, security, and sustainability of global civil aviation.

He also reviewed Qatar's contributions to ICAO's programs, including promoting international cooperation, supporting developing countries through training and capacity-building initiatives, and hosting conferences and events that marked significant milestones for the organization.

Qatar's participation extends to a dedicated pavilion at the General Assembly, showcasing the nation's progress and achievements in civil aviation.

The pavilion highlights Qatar's key initiatives supporting the aviation sector at both regional and international levels, aiming to strengthen engagement with participating delegations and underscore Qatar's leadership role in advancing the aviation industry in line with ICAO's strategic objectives.

Also attending the session was Qatar's Permanent Representative to ICAO, Essa bin Abdulla Al Malki.