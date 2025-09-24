Qatar Participates In High-Level Event On Protecting Journalists In Gaza
New York: The State of Qatar participated Wednesday in a high-level ministerial event on protecting journalists in Gaza, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar was represented at the event by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
In a speech during the event, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized the need to protect journalists and ensure their safety.
HE the Minister stressed that targeting journalists is a violation of international humanitarian law, calling for urgent international action to strengthen protection and accountability mechanisms.
