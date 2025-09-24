Asia Cup: Abhishek, Kuldeep Help India Book Final Spot Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Sep 25 (IANS) Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball to take five wickets combined as India thrashed Bangladesh by 41 runs to storm into the final of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With India's win, Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the continental tournament. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now play a virtual semifinal on Thursday to decide the second finalist.

Put in to bat first after Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss, India posted 168/6 in 20 overs on what looked like a sluggish surface. Abhishek Sharma produced a blazing innings to light up India's effort, smashing 75 off just 37 balls to give the side a flying start.

The left-hander's onslaught not only powered India but also took him past his mentor Yuvraj Singh's tally for the most T20I innings by an Indian with five or more sixes. Abhishek now has six such knocks, behind only Rohit Sharma (13) and Suryakumar Yadav (9). He also set a new Asia Cup record, hitting 17 sixes in the 2025 edition, the most ever in a single tournament across formats.

India came out firing in the Power-play. Shubman Gill got going early before Abhishek shifted gears, punishing anything loose. Jaker Ali dropped him once, but Abhishek made Bangladesh pay by racing to 75 in style. The Indian openers blasted 72/0 in the first six overs.

However, Bangladesh clawed their way back after the fielding restrictions. Shubman Gill fell for 29 off 19, with Rishad Hossain providing the breakthrough. India made a surprise move by sending Shivam Dube at No. 3, but he fell for 2. Suryakumar Yadav joined Abhishek, and the pair added 29 off 13 balls before Rishad produced a superb run-out to dismiss Abhishek for 75.

That wicket stalled India's charge. Suryakumar laboured to 5 off 11, Tilak Varma contributed 5, and suddenly India were struggling to rebuild. Hardik Pandya steadied things with a composed 38 off 29 balls in the death overs, while Axar Patel finished unbeaten on 10 off 15. Despite their fiery start, India managed only 70 runs in the final 10 overs. Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler, finishing with 2/27 to go with his decisive run-out, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 1/29.

Chasing 169, Bangladesh never recovered from early blows despite opener Saif Hassan's valiant 69 off 51 balls. Jasprit Bumrah, who had been expensive in the last game against Pakistan, found his rhythm, dismissing Tanzid Hasan early to set the tone. Bumrah finished with 2-18 in his four overs, combining swing with control.

Saif, however, kept Bangladesh in the hunt, cashing in on three reprieves. He was dropped first by Axar Patel on 40, then again by Shivam Dube on 65, and finally by Sanju Samson on 66 off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling. Riding his luck, Saif anchored the innings with clean strokes and determination. He added 42 runs for the second wicket with Parvez Hossain Emon, who chipped in with 21 off 19 balls.

But apart from the two openers, none of the Bangladeshi batters could get going. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, returning with magnificent figures of 3-18, including the dismissal of Parvez for 21 to spark Bangladesh's collapse. Axar Patel struck with 1-37, removing Towhid Hridoy for 7. Varun Chakravarthy, despite being hit for boundaries in his opening over, came back strongly to finish with 2-29.

Bangladesh's middle-order crumbled under relentless pressure from India's spinners. Wickets fell regularly, and the chase lost all momentum. With 43 needed off the final over, Tilak Varma was handed the ball and wrapped up proceedings by dismissing Mustafizur Rahman, sealing Bangladesh's innings at 127 all out. Only Saif (69) and Emon (21) reached double digits.

This was India's fifth straight win in the tournament, following three victories in the group stage and triumphs over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four. With their place in the final secured, they will face Sri Lanka in a dead rubber later this week, while Bangladesh and Pakistan fight it out for the other spot in the summit clash.

Brief scores:

India 168/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 75, Hardik Pandya 38; Rishad Hossain 2-27, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-29) beat Bangladesh 127 all out in 19.3 overs (Saif Hassan 69, Parvez Hossain Emon 21; Kuldeep Yadav 3-18, Varun Chakravarthy 2-29) by 41 runs.