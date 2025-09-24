Qatar A Trusted Regional Partner, Key In Gaza Diplomacy: UN Humanitarian Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator HE Tom Fletcher stated that Qatar's humanitarian diplomacy has played a pivotal role, starting with facilitating ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip and negotiations for the release of hostages, and extending to pressing for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that these diplomatic efforts are backed by sustained funding, which ensures the continuity of vital humanitarian programs and opens the door for timely and sustainable life-saving actions.

HE the Under-Secretary-General noted that amid the challenging circumstances facing the humanitarian system, Qatar has emerged as one of the most reliable partners in the region.

He added that since the opening of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Doha in 2023, cooperation has grown stronger with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity, Qatar Airways, and others.

He pointed out that in this year alone, the State of Qatar and its institutions have directed more than USD 410 million toward humanitarian response efforts, with this support extending to UN agencies, Red Crescent societies, and both national and international NGOs.

In the face of massive funding shortfalls affecting humanitarian programs, he emphasized, Qatar's support is not only generous but also strategic.

From backing the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and the local pooled funds, to shaping humanitarian policy through mediation and advocacy, Qatar deploys multiple forces simultaneously of political will, humanitarian diplomacy, consistent funding for life-saving response efforts, and a commitment to strengthening institutions.

In response to a question about assessing the funding gap between growing humanitarian needs and available resources, HE the Under-Secretary-General confirmed that even as crises persist and grow more complex, the humanitarian community is stretched to its limits: only 20% of this year's global appeal has been funded, a 40% drop compared to the same period in 2024.

Nevertheless, he continued, the United Nations and its partners remain determined to continue delivering aid. To adapt to an era of shrinking budgets, adding that he is leading a reset of humanitarian operations to make their system more prioritized and efficient, but they cannot do this alone, they urge donors and member states to increase flexible and predictable funding.

He noted that funding cuts have had a significant impact, with the Central Emergency Response Fund shrinking from USD 576 million in 2024 to around USD 400 million this year.

Commenting on the current UN session and the hopes pinned on it to overcome pressing global challenges, HE Fletcher said the 80th session of the UN General Assembly represents an opportunity to shape the future of UN operations, as world leaders convene at a time when the international system faces serious challenges to its legitimacy, while the humanitarian community suffers immense pressure, funding shortages, and ongoing attacks. Therefore, member states must take initiative to stand by those in urgent need of assistance.

He concluded his interview with QNA by stressing the need for strong support against indifference and impunity, full funding for life-saving relief operations, and unwavering backing for the core principles that guide humanitarian workers. He also underscored the necessity of protecting civilians, including humanitarian workers who are being killed in record numbers, from attacks, as mandated by international humanitarian law.