Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In High-Level Event On Palestinian Children In West Bank And Gaza

2025-09-24 03:03:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated on Wednesday in the high-level event themed "Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza", held on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Representing the State of Qatar at the event was HE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

