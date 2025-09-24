The Family Office Launches Financial Goal Mobile App: A New Milestone In Digital Wealth Planning

The latest innovation by The Family Office brings goal-based investment planning to mobile devices, simplifying access to private markets for GCC investors

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 9:30 AM

The Family Office , a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, has announced the launch of the Financial Goal mobile application, now available on App Store and Google Play. This marks the latest milestone in the firm's ongoing efforts to simplify the investment journey for clients and broaden access to tailored private market opportunities through intuitive digital solutions.

The Financial Goal app enables users to define and track mid- and long-term financial goals, such as retirement, children's education, or legacy planning, while simulating different future scenarios and building personalised investment strategies in collaboration with expert advisors.

The launch reflects The Family Office's commitment to staying one step ahead, providing investors across the region with tools that combine ease of use, institutional-grade investment access, and long-term strategic thinking.

Key features of the app include:



On-the-go goal planning: Define your financial goals and visualise their progress over time anytime, anywhere.

Dynamic scenario simulations: Understand potential outcomes based on your income, assets, and liabilities, and refine your plan accordingly.

Tailored investment strategies: Access diversified private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and real estate, through expert-guided planning. Client app integration: Existing clients can now use Financial Goal directly within The Family Office Client app, streamlining their experience under one platform.

Abdulmohsin Al Omran, founder and CEO of The Family Office, said:“At The Family Office, we are committed to continuous innovation that helps our clients navigate complexity with clarity. The launch of the Financial Goal app represents another step forward in making long-term investment planning more accessible, more intuitive, and more aligned with the personal ambitions of our clients.”

Download the app today to begin your personalised wealth planning journey with The Family Office, or visit the financial platform here to learn more.

Disclaimer

Certain services and products offered by The Family Office may not be available to investors in certain jurisdictions where they reside. Investors are responsible for ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations before accessing the company's products.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) is a Category 1 Investment Firm regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, C.R. No. 53871 dated 21/6/2004. Paid Up Capital: US$10,000,000. The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) only offers products and services to 'accredited investors' as defined by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The Family Office International Investment is a joint stock closed company owned by one person. Paid-up capital SR20 million. CR No. 101060698, Unified National Number 7007701696. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority (no. 17-182-30) to carry out arranging, advisory and managing investments and operating funds, with respect to securities.

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) (DIFC Branch) is a recognised company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under registration number 6567 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Category 4 licensee to carry out Arranging and Advising Services. The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) (DIFC Branch) is not permitted to deal with Retail Clients (as defined in DFSA's Conduct of Business Module).

The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c), incorporated in 2024, is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority, State of Kuwait and authorised to conduct Investment Advisory and Subscription Agent (license no. AP/2024/0009). Paid-up capital KWD 1,000,000, CR no. 511443.

About The Family Office

The Family Office Company B.S.C. (c) in Bahrain and Dubai, its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, and its investment advisory firm in Kuwait, The Family Office Investment Advisory Company (Kuwait) K.S.C. (c) are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, and the Capital Markets Authority of Kuwait. Serving hundreds of families and individuals, the firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.