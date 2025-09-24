Uruguayan President Addresses Gaza Conflict
(MENAFN) Uruguay’s head of state on Tuesday demanded an immediate stop to Israel’s military operations against Palestinians, underlining his nation’s enduring endorsement of a two-state resolution.
“Since 1948, Uruguay has maintained a consistent and steadfast position in line with the principles of self-determination and peaceful coexistence,” declared Yamandu Orsi during the 80th gathering of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“In this regard, Uruguay has always maintained the position of two states, two peoples,” he emphasized.
The president underlined that his administration gives weight to assessments issued by the global community about the Palestinian lands and favors carrying out the suggestions put forth by the UN.
“At the same time, we urge the immediate suspension of military operations, and end to the killing of innocent civilians, and we request the release of the hostages,” he continued.
Orsi further drew attention to worldwide disparities, noting the growing division between those “who have the most and those who suffer the most.”
