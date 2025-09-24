Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uruguayan President Addresses Gaza Conflict

Uruguayan President Addresses Gaza Conflict


2025-09-24 04:26:08
(MENAFN) Uruguay’s head of state on Tuesday demanded an immediate stop to Israel’s military operations against Palestinians, underlining his nation’s enduring endorsement of a two-state resolution.

“Since 1948, Uruguay has maintained a consistent and steadfast position in line with the principles of self-determination and peaceful coexistence,” declared Yamandu Orsi during the 80th gathering of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“In this regard, Uruguay has always maintained the position of two states, two peoples,” he emphasized.

The president underlined that his administration gives weight to assessments issued by the global community about the Palestinian lands and favors carrying out the suggestions put forth by the UN.

“At the same time, we urge the immediate suspension of military operations, and end to the killing of innocent civilians, and we request the release of the hostages,” he continued.

Orsi further drew attention to worldwide disparities, noting the growing division between those “who have the most and those who suffer the most.”

MENAFN24092025000045017167ID1110103476

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search