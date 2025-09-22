Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Settlers Take Over Palestinian House in West Bank

2025-09-22 04:28:07
(MENAFN) Illegal Israeli settlers occupying Palestinian territories seized a residence Sunday that belonged to a Palestinian citizen in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

As reported by a Palestinian state news agency, a large number of armed Israelis stormed and took possession of a one-room house along with its adjacent land in the Cabari district of the Old City.

The property is owned by Palestinian resident Akka Abdulmajid Cabari.

The settlers were said to have hoisted an Israeli flag over the captured dwelling.

The report also highlighted that Israelis had previously taken over the Nasr family’s home in Hebron on Sept. 3.

Arif Cabir, a member of the civil society organization Human Rights Defenders Group, told a news outlet that dozens of Israelis from a nearby unlawful settlement outpost brought in furniture and ladders to occupy the house.

Cabir stressed that the seized property lies in the heart of a neighborhood where Palestinian families live.

In January 1997, the Hebron Protocol was signed between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel.

According to the agreement, the city was divided into two zones, labeled “H1” and “H2.”

The protocol outlined that “H1,” which makes up 80% of Hebron, would stay under Palestinian administration.

