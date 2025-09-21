Attracting Investment With A UN Agenda: Panama's Mulino Is In New York -
What is President José Raúl Mulino's Agenda in New York?
As part of his official agenda, Mulino will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He will also participate in a Security Council meeting at the invitation of the President of South Korea. He has scheduled meetings with leaders from several countries, including the President of Slovenia, the President of Ukraine, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. He will also meet with leading executives from multinational companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Citibank, and ExxonMobil . He will also attend the New York Stock Exchange and meet with the Council of the Americas to promote investment in Panama. Mulino will also participate in Panama Day, organized by the IDB, and will receive an invitation to the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos.
Who is accompanying President Mulino in New York?
The official delegation accompanying President José Raúl Mulino during this visit to New York includes the First Lady, Maricel Cohen de Mulino; Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha; and Ministers Felipe Chapman (Economy and Finance); Fernando Boyd (Health); and Juan Carlos Navarro (Environment).
