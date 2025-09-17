Utility Asset Management Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Utility Asset Management Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a substantial expansion in the market size of utility asset management. This market is projected to rise from $4.97 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.51 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This surge in the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the growth and development of infrastructure, adherence to regulatory compliance and safety measures, asset performance consistency, and lifecycle cost management.

In the coming years, the size of the utility asset management market is anticipated to witness substantive expansion. The market value is predicted to escalate to $8.01 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors such as the integration of smart grids and renewable energy, data analytics and predictive maintenance, as well as resilience and disaster readiness have influenced growth in the forecast period. The period also sees major trends like the uptake of sophisticated analytics and AI, integration of IoT and sensors, movement towards predictive maintenance, and a concentrated focus on cybersecurity and data privacy.

What Are The Factors Driving The Utility Asset Management Market?

The expanded use of automation technologies is driving the utility asset management market. Utility asset management improves performance by managing physical assets in industrial environments. The International Federation of Robotics reported in September 2023 that factories worldwide installed 553,052 industrial robots in 2022, a 5% increase from the previous year. Therefore, rising automation adoption is propelling the utility asset management market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Utility Asset Management Market?

Major players in the Utility Asset Management include:

. Siemens AG

. International Business Machines Corporation

. General Electric Company

. Oracle Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. SAP SE

. ASEA Brown Boveri

. Jacobs Solutions Inc.

. Emerson Electric Co.

. CGI Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Utility Asset Management Market?

Leading corporations in the utility asset management market are concentrating on innovative advancements, such as enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, to improve their market presence. EAM solutions aim to manage and maintain a company's physical assets throughout their entire lifecycle. For example, Trimble Inc., a firm based in the US providing software, hardware, and technology services, introduced Trimble Unity AMS in November 2023. The aim was to boost the efficiency and reliability of electric utilities. This platform, constructed on the Cityworks enterprise asset management platform, aids electric utilities in managing their infrastructure assets effectively throughout their lifespan, from permits and construction through to operations, maintenance, and replacement. By integrating with Esri ArcGIS - the go-to system for asset and network information - it provides a unified source of up-to-date data for decision-making processes and operations. This GIS-centric approach enhances operational efficiency and situational awareness in electric utilities.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Utility Asset Management Market Share?

The utility asset managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Public Utility, Private Utility

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Electric, Gas, Water

Subsegments:

1) By Public Utility: Government-Owned Utilities, Municipally-Owned Utilities, State-Owned Utilities

2) By Private Utility: Investor-Owned Utilities (IOUs), Cooperative Utilities, Privately-Held Utilities

What Are The Regional Trends In The Utility Asset Management Market?

In 2024, North America led the utility asset management market. Predictions suggest that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the utility asset management market includes coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

