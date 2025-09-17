Rohit Roy Leads Confident Group's Ambitious Expansion As Preston Project Officially Breaks Ground In Dubai's Thriving Liwan District

Dubai, UAE - September 16, 2025: The Dubai real estate sector witnessed a significant milestone today as Confident Group, the renowned zero-debt real estate developer from South India, ceremonially broke ground on Confident Preston, one of the multiple new projects being launched by the developer in the UAE. The prestigious ceremony in the heart of Liwan district marks a transformative moment for luxury real estate development in the emirate.

Rohit Roy, Managing Director of Confident Group Dubai, officially initiated the construction with a ceremonial groundbreaking, emphasizing his leadership role in the company's UAE operations. The event was attended by multiple dignitaries and prominent figures from Dubai's real estate ecosystem, highlighting the significance of the launch in the emirate's evolving property market.

Confident Group Chairman Dr. Roy C.J also attended the ceremony, lending his support and sharing his vision for the company's UAE expansion. “Confident Group's journey in Dubai is guided by a vision to deliver exceptional living spaces that combine luxury, innovation, and community values,” Dr. Roy C.J remarked. “Confident Preston is a testament to our commitment to excellence and sustainable growth in this vibrant market.”

Building on Proven Success

The Preston groundbreaking follows the remarkable performance of Confident Lancaster, which achieved complete sales within months of launch and was completed in just 11 months, ahead of schedule in June 2024.

Confident Lancaster owners have experienced significant returns on their investments, with property values appreciating steadily since handover. This success has reinforced market confidence in Confident Group's developments and set high expectations for upcoming projects like Preston.

“The overwhelming response to Confident Lancaster validated our approach to Dubai real estate development,” noted Rohit Roy during the groundbreaking festivities. “Confident Preston is designed to surpass expectations, featuring even more recognition-worthy architectural elements and sustainable designs. Today's ceremony represents our commitment to creating premium living spaces that combine luxury, innovation, and environmental consciousness. The project is targeted to be completed in 16 months, continuing our tradition of timely delivery without compromising quality.”

