Construction Equipment Tire Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030, Profiles Of Alliance Tire Group, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Bridgestone, Maxxis
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|269
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Construction Equipment Tire - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Construction Activity in Infrastructure and Mining Sectors Driving Tire Demand Increased Adoption of Radial and Tubeless Tires for Durability and Efficiency Growing Demand for Specialized Tires Based on Terrain and Load Requirements Technological Advancements in Tire Materials Enhancing Wear Resistance Expansion of Retreading and Tire Recycling Solutions Supporting Cost Efficiency OEM Collaborations Offering Integrated Tire Packages with Equipment Sales Growth in Equipment Leasing and Rentals Creating Demand for High-Reliability Tires Increased Focus on Operator Safety and Performance Through Advanced Tire Monitoring Development of Solid and Foam-Filled Tires for Harsh Operating Conditions Use of IoT and TPMS for Real-Time Tire Pressure and Temperature Monitoring Shift Toward Sustainable and Low-Rolling-Resistance Tire Designs Demand from Urban Construction Projects for Low-Vibration Tire Solutions Growth of E-Commerce Platforms Offering Tire Customization and Logistics Increased Importance of Maintenance Contracts and Fleet-Based Tire Servicing
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 32 companies featured in this Construction Equipment Tire market report
- Alliance Tire Group (ATG) Apollo Tyres Ltd Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) Bridgestone Corporation Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (Maxxis) Continental AG Double Coin Holdings Ltd. Giti Tire Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Hankook Tire & Technology Group Linglong Tire Michelin Nokian Tyres plc Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Titan International, Inc. Trelleborg AB Triangle Group Yokohama Rubber Company Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (ZC Rubber)
