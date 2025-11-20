EAM Jaishankar, Afghanistan Minister Discuss Strengthening Trade And Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi held a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ways to strengthen trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

"Pleased to meet Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi this evening. Discussed ways to strengthen our trade, connectivity and people to people ties. Reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on an official visit to India. The visit of high-ranking government delegation from Afghanistan is aimed to activate and effectively utilise the capacities of India-developed Chabahar Port in Iran and attract more investments.

"A warm welcome to Afghan Industry and Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on his official visit to India. Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties is the key focus of the visit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X while extending a warm welcome to Azizi.

The high-level Afghan delegation visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) on Wednesday evening with an aim of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

The Afghan minister toured various stalls at the fair, including those set up by Afghan traders showcasing local products. Following the tour, Azizi interacted with Afghan traders in India to discuss market access and expansion prospects.

The visit is the first by an Afghan Minister to ITPO since 2021 and is set against escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify trade with India.

Key Indian exports to Afghanistan include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, food items like sugar, tea, and rice, while imports feature agricultural products and minerals.

Afghanistan is also seeking Indian investments in its mining sector, hydroelectric projects and exploring avenues to bypass Pakistan for enhanced connectivity.

"The focus of these meetings is to expand economic cooperation, facilitate trade relations, create joint investment opportunities, and strengthen Afghanistan's role in the region's transit routes," read a statement issued by the Afghan ministry on Wednesday.

"This trip is evaluated as an important step towards strengthening economic and commercial relations between the two countries, and it is expected that its results will play a significant role in improving communications, boosting trade, and developing transit routes," it added while stressing the need to effectively utilising the capacities of Chabahar Port in Iran.

Afghanistan is keen on facilitating transit of goods through India-developed Chabahar port in Iran, especially after increasing border tensions with neighbouring Pakistan which has resulted in massive losses for traders on both sides of the Durand Line.