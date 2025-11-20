Iran Rejects Zero-Enrichment Deal, Calls It Betrayal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly rejected any deal requiring zero uranium enrichment, calling it a“betrayal” and reaffirming Iran's commitment to its nuclear program.

Araghchi emphasized that nuclear enrichment has become a matter of“national pride” for Iran, with significant material and moral costs invested in maintaining the program. He made it clear that any agreement demanding zero enrichment would be considered a betrayal of the country's sovereignty.

The minister also stated that Iran would only cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding facilities that have not been targeted by airstrikes. Iran has refused to engage with inspections at sites that have been bombed by the U.S. or Israel, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.

Araghchi's comments come amid stalled nuclear negotiations, which have failed to make significant progress following the Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year. Despite efforts to resume talks, there has been no breakthrough in bridging the gap between Tehran and the West.

Iran's steadfast position on uranium enrichment highlights its determination to maintain control over its nuclear ambitions. The ongoing tensions underscore the challenges of finding a diplomatic resolution, as Iran continues to push back against demands for significant concessions.

As diplomatic efforts remain stalled, the broader geopolitical implications of Iran's stance on nuclear enrichment are growing clearer. Iran's refusal to compromise on its nuclear program may further strain relations with the West and intensify regional security concerns.

