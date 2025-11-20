AWS And HUMAIN Expand Partnership With NVIDIA AI Infrastructure And AWS AI Chip Deal To Drive Global AI Innovation

DUBAI, UAE; RIYADH, KSA - November, 2025 – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and HUMAIN, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company delivering global full-stack AI solutions, announced today at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum their plans to provide, deploy and manage up to 150,000 AI accelerators in a data center facility known as an“AI Zone” in Riyadh. As part of the expanded partnership, AWS will become HUMAIN's preferred AI partner globally, and the two companies will collaborate to bring AI compute and services from Saudi Arabia to customers worldwide.







The first-of-a-kind AI Zone in Saudi Arabia will support cutting-edge AI training and inference workloads with access to the latest NVIDIA GB300 AI infrastructure and AWS's Trainium AI chips. The infrastructure will support a broad range of compute-intensive AI workloads, including model training and running inference for AI applications. This will enable customers to rapidly move from concept to production while responsibly leveraging NVIDIA infrastructure and AI software seamlessly integrated with AWS infrastructure and services. This industry-leading, accelerated computing infrastructure-delivered with the security, scale, and reliability required to run AI workloads with confidence-will establish Saudi Arabia's first AI Zone as among the most modern and innovative in the world. The AI Zone will support global enterprises and technology innovators and will serve both Saudi Arabia's national AI needs and the rapidly growing global demand for compute. The availability of specialized AWS generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon AgentCore and Amazon SageMaker, will give customers immediate access to leading foundation models through a single platform. Amazon Bedrock abstracts away infrastructure management, enabling customers to access foundation models without needing to select or manage the underlying compute infrastructure. To enhance the planned AI Zone's capabilities, HUMAIN will join the AWS Solution Provider Program, enabling customers to access AWS services through a unified platform to accelerate AI adoption across the region and internationally. This milestone advances the strategic partnership between the two companies and the joint plan announced in May 2025 to invest more than $5 billion in AI infrastructure, AWS services, and AI training and talent development in Saudi Arabia. “This marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to our partnership with HUMAIN,” said Tanuja Randery, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, AWS.“By combining HUMAIN's local expertise and investment with AWS AI solutions – including our advanced infrastructure, hardware partnerships with NVIDIA, the transformative AI platform Amazon Bedrock, and AI solutions for business users including Amazon Quick Suite – we're establishing a world-class innovation hub that will serve customers across Saudi Arabia and around the globe. As an AWS Solution Provider, HUMAIN will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI and drive agentic transformation for businesses and government entities. Together, we're accelerating digital transformation and fueling economic growth-backed by a deep understanding of local needs and global-scale capabilities. This partnership demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in both cutting-edge infrastructure and the talent that will define the future of AI in the Kingdom and beyond.” “The AI Zone represents the beginning of a multi-gigawatt journey for HUMAIN and AWS. From inception, this infrastructure has been engineered to serve both national priorities and the world's accelerating demand for AI compute,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN.“What truly sets this partnership apart is the scale of our ambition and the innovation in how we work together. Through a groundbreaking commercial model and a shared commitment to global market expansion, we are creating an ecosystem that will shape the future of how AI ideas can be built, deployed, and scaled for the whole world.” Empowering innovation, accelerating local talent: This AWS and HUMAIN collaboration is designed to accelerate AI adoption and advance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's goal to become a global AI leader. Beyond infrastructure, AWS and HUMAIN will collaborate to accelerate AI adoption across the public and private sectors, develop advanced Arabic Large Language Models, including“ALLAM,” HUMAIN's Arabic-first large language model, and create a unified AI agent marketplace for government services. To build a sustainable, future-ready workforce, AWS will train 100,000 Saudi citizens in cloud computing and generative AI through the Amazon Academy in collaboration with PIF and support a dedicated upskilling initiative to train 10,000 women. These efforts support the preparation of the workforce for an AI-powered economy projected to contribute $130 billion to the nation's GDP by 2030. About Amazon Web Services: Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. About HUMAIN: HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world's most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution. HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.