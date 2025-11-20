Jammu Emerging As Trade & Logistics Hub, Claims J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 20 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, claimed on Thursday that Jammu is rapidly emerging as a trade and logistics hub connecting Ladakh and the Kashmir valley with the country's trade corridors.

He said that the significant boost in road and rail connectivity in the last five years has unlocked the region's immense potential.

“Storage, multimodal connectivity, logistics capability, and last-mile connectivity have ensured that remote areas remain connected to the mainstream of development. Penetration of e-commerce and the growing retail sector is also playing a significant role in expanding the footprint of the warehousing and logistics sector,” he said while speaking at the Jammu Trade and Logistics Conclave-2025, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

He called for fulfilling the developmental needs of Jammu and Kashmir through smart logistics infrastructure and improved logistics operations.

“A robust storage, logistics and warehouse ecosystem is the need of the hour to propel our economy towards self-reliance, directly link the producers to consumers and to fulfil the aspiration of our traders, industrialists, farmers, artisans and MSMEs,” he said.

He Jammu & Kashmir Logistics Policy 2025 will be unveiled soon, adding that a new policy intervention will introduce a comprehensive framework focusing on multimodal connectivity, development of dry ports and warehousing zones, and promotion of private sector participation.

He observed that, under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), 49 major logistics and connectivity projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have already been mapped, supporting real-time coordination and faster execution.

He said the integrated planning approach is helping J&K identify logistics gaps, improve last-mile connectivity to industrial estates, optimise freight movement, and significantly reduce logistics costs and transit times.

He also claimed that a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Vijaypur, Jammu, will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, under a Build-Develop-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) approach.