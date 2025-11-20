403
Finland’s Top Retailer S Group Suspends Israeli Product Sales
(MENAFN) Finland’s largest retail chain, The S Group, announced Wednesday it will temporarily stop selling products originating from Israel.
Speaking to a Finnish broadcaster, the company clarified that select items, including home carbonation devices, will remain available until current stock is depleted. However, the retailer will halt all future purchases of Israeli goods.
In practice, the range of Israeli products has been limited, with The S Group not selling Israeli fruits or vegetables for an extended period.
S Group Chief Sustainability Officer Nina Elomaa said the decision, finalized in September, was influenced by the European Commission’s proposal to suspend the trade-related components of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.
Elomaa added, "The S Group is closely monitoring both the peace negotiations and EU policies and will adjust its decision as needed."
