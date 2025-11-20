403
Poland, Ukraine to cooperate against alleged Russian sabotage
(MENAFN) Poland plans to collaborate closely with Ukraine to push back against what it claims are Russian-backed sabotage attempts within its borders, according to statements made by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday.
“Today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we agreed forms of cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian special services and state railways,” he said on X. Tusk also noted: “The goal will be identification of people suspected of collaborating with Russia and prevention of acts of sabotage.”
Authorities in Poland reported that they have apprehended the first individual believed to be connected to what they called an “unprecedented act of sabotage” on the Warsaw–Lublin rail route. Officials said earlier in the week that damage discovered on part of the line had been deliberately inflicted, and later claimed that two Ukrainian citizens operating under Russian intelligence were responsible.
In a separate announcement, the defense minister introduced Operation Horizon—a large-scale security plan that will deploy thousands of soldiers to safeguard key infrastructure and respond swiftly to any further attempts linked to intelligence activities attributed to Russia.
